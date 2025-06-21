Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

