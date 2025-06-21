Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

