Analysts Offer Predictions for MLYS Q2 Earnings

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,668,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $129,729.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.40. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $173,786.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,969.01. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,579 shares of company stock worth $1,534,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

