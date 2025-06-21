Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $47.89

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

