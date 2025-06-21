Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$13.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Birgit Troy acquired 11,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain acquired 6,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,455.47. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,346 shares of company stock worth $176,672 and sold 38,900 shares worth $279,990. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.