Analysts Set IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $212.50

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

IEX stock opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,212,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

