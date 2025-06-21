Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $7.34

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,524,901 shares in the company, valued at $74,773,658.97. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 579,267 shares of company stock worth $2,988,705 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.69. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

