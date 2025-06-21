Analysts Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) PT at $25.33

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

