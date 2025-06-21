Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $20.00

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,289.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,702,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,688,506.77. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 189,945 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 231,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

