Analysts Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $13.56

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 483,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,582,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

