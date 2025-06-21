Analyzing Bristow Group (VTOL) & Its Peers

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bristow Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.42 billion $94.80 million 8.55 Bristow Group Competitors $13.87 billion $597.38 million 1.20

Bristow Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group’s peers have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 8.09% 12.95% 5.53% Bristow Group Competitors -16,556.17% 13.99% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bristow Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bristow Group Competitors 518 1971 3051 191 2.51

Bristow Group presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 48.25%. Given Bristow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bristow Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

