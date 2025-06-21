Analyzing Sampo (SAXPY) & The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion $1.25 billion 22.98 Sampo Competitors $24.52 billion $4.66 billion 15.83

Dividends

Sampo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sampo. Sampo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 15.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Sampo Competitors 8.95% 10.45% 3.40%

Summary

Sampo competitors beat Sampo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

