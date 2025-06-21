Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Purchases 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £107.45 ($144.50).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,206 ($29.67) per share, for a total transaction of £132.36 ($178.00).

On Monday, April 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($26.96) per share, with a total value of £120.30 ($161.78).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,012 ($27.06) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900.01 ($25.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,999.77 ($40.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,125.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,269.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.24) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,522.50 ($33.92).

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

