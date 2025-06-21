AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $45,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.7%

APP opened at $324.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total value of $4,237,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,769.44. This trade represents a 80.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

