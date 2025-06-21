Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of APTV opened at $67.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

