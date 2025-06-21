Arvinas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 30,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of 617% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,324 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Arvinas has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Arvinas by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

