Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 154,372 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 154,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 4.3%

SXC opened at $8.00 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $677.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

