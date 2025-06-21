Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells $10,069,455.40 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $10,069,455.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,256,096.32. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00.
- On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00.
- On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $8,281,525.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 8th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Shares of ALAB stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
