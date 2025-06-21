Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells $10,069,455.40 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $10,069,455.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,256,096.32. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $8,281,525.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.