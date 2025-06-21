Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) received a C$20.00 price objective from research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.53.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver
In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,500. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
