Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $70.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 122.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 630,004 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $40,078,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 10,213.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.