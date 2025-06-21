Barrick Gold FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Stifel Canada

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.67.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$28.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.56. The stock has a market cap of C$34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$21.73 and a 12 month high of C$29.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

