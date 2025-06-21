Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Bespoke Extracts
Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bespoke Extracts
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.