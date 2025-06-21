Best Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, and Corteva are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the production, processing, equipment, or inputs (such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides) used in farming and agribusiness. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to trends in global food demand, commodity prices, technological advances in crop and livestock production, and regulatory developments affecting the agricultural sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $525.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $281.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.02. 2,300,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $147.89. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 3,721,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

