Best Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

MercadoLibre, Carlyle Group, Rocket Companies, WEX, and Q2 are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technologies—such as mobile apps, blockchain and AI—to deliver financial services like payments, lending, investing and insurance. These firms seek to disrupt traditional banking by offering more efficient, accessible and user-friendly solutions. Investing in fintech stocks lets you tap into the growth potential of financial innovation, though it can carry higher volatility and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,402.75. 238,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,370.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,082.46.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 4,890,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 13,833,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,708. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.12. 833,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,961. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.89. 506,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,630. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84.

