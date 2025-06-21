Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $55.76 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

