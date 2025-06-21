BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.