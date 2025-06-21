Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

