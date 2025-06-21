Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $116.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

