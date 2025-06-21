Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Target Price at $10.13

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,784.82. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -328.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 74.89, a current ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

