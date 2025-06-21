Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $53.50

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

