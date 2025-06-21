Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) PT at C$89.25

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,985. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,063,555.78. Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,894 in the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL.B opened at C$77.88 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$64.93 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.25.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

