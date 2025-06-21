Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) PT at C$89.25

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B
Insider Transactions at CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL.B opened at C$77.88 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$64.93 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.25.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.