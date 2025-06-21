Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $8.89

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,812,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,651,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 323,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

