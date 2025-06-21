Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) PT at $31.60

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

E opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. ENI has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 94.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 37,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

