Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $113.89

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

