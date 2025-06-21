Brokerages Set Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) PT at $13.39

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLG. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,133,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Flagstar Financial has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

