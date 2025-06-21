Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $13.83

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

In other news, COO Warren Stone bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $48,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,280 shares in the company, valued at $929,042.40. This represents a 5.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman purchased 20,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,289.94. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $550,438 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after purchasing an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,346,000 after buying an additional 2,875,237 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after buying an additional 237,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 78,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after buying an additional 426,341 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

