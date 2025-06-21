Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) PT at $17.81

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Jr. Werzyn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,275.70. The trade was a 53.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

