Brokers Issue Forecasts for AGCO’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

AGCO Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AGCO by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after buying an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after buying an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,321,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

