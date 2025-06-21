Capital One Financial Weighs in on CrowdStrike Q1 Earnings

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CRWD opened at $476.30 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in CrowdStrike by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

