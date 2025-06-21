Capital One Financial Weighs in on Talos Energy Q2 Earnings

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

