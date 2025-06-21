Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) CFO Sells $4,317,082.38 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total value of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CASY opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $8,166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,994,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

