Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $2,423,087.76 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $500.27 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $512.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

