CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CEO Sells $2,394,296.96 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

