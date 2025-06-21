CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 434 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 471,955 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

