CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.3%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

