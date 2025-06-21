CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $234.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.