CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $130,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

