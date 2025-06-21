CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

