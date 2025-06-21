CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

