CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $56,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

